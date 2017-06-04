Let Dan Harmon Explain The Meaning Of Life As We Gear Up For ‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3

06.04.17 15 hours ago

If you just know Dan Harmon as the guy behind Rick and Morty, there’s a chance you’ve missed his insights into the human condition on his weekly podcast Harmontown. On the show, Harmon’s dealt with being fired from Community, feuding with Chevy Chase, his marriage, divorce, and most recently, becoming a better freestyle rapper. Backed by the rhythm section of ice cubes clinking in his vodka drink, Harmon’s sermon has gone from ranting to a level of self-awareness you don’t typically see from a guy who’s built a successful mini-comedy empire.

Since so much of Harmon and his experiences are reflected in his work, Harmon’s world view is pretty much Rick and Morty. It’s dark, nihilistic, and at times, damn uplifting. As Harmon says, “The knowledge that nothing matters, while accurate, gets you nowhere.” If nothing matters, then the love in your life, the little things, the good moments no matter how small they are, mean everything.

“Knowing the truth, which is that nothing matters, can actually save you in those moments. Once you get through that terrifying threshold of accepting that, then every place is the center of the universe, and every moment is the most important moment, and everything is the meaning of life.”

In other words, it’s all the little things you can focus on before the premiere of Rick and Morty season 3. They’ll help the days pass. Be like Jerry, who’s just happy to have his weed whacker back. He’s got the right idea.

TAGSDAN HARMONRICK AND MORTYThe Meaning of Life

