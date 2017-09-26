What Did Beth Decide At The End Of The Latest ‘Rick And Morty’ Episode?

Adult Swim

The 9th episode of Rick And Morty season 3 ‘The ABCs of Beth’ took us on our first real Beth-centric adventure and delved into her past to reveal she’s more like Rick than she’d like to admit. That came especially hard considering she also finally realized that he’s not the loving father she’s built him up to be in her head. It was a great episode for her character’s growth, topped with a huge unanswered question at the end: did Beth accept Rick’s offer to ‘take off’ and enjoy the multiverse, leaving her kids under the watchful eye of a clone? Or did she stick around to ‘luxuriate in a life she finally knows she’s chosen?’

The episode was clearly written to leave Beth’s decision up for debate. But is it a situation where there’s no definitive answer, or is it like the Schwarzenegger classic Total Recall where the truth is there for those who look closely enough? With just a few minutes worth of episode remaining after Beth made her decision to try to decode an answer, we don’t have much to work with. But let’s break things down.

“Oh my God, I’m my father.”

During her slaughter of the Froopylanders, Beth realizes with horror and then excitement that she’s her father’s daughter. After she gets back, she tells Rick, “I’m out of excuses to not be who I am. So who am I? What do I do?”

Rick replies, “My advice? Take off.”

Beth is finally realizing that she doesn’t really know who she is outside the prisms of wife and mother. If there’s ever a time she’d take off to reconnect with the real Beth, it’s now.

Score 1 point to Beth leaving.