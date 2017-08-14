Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rick and Morty is partway into season 3, and we’ve already been blessed with cameos and PICKLE RICK. The prospect of a preview of next week’s episode had us squanching when we received a YouTube notification from Not Justin Roiland (who is assuredly Justin Roiland) about a newly-uploaded video. It wasn’t a season 3 clip, however. It was titled, “Rick and Morty But It’s Only Mr. Meeseeks” and it’s exactly what it says on the tin.

The supercut covers every scene awesome side character Mr. Meeseeks has been in so far, including season 1 episode 5 “Meeseeks and Destroy,” in which Meeseeks — who can be summoned to help someone with a task and then no longer exists once the task is completed — finds out there’s one person who can’t seem to be helped: Jerry. Mr. Meeseeks keeps summoning other Meeseeks to help Jerry, but he keeps failing and the Meeseeks descend into insanity as they exist far longer than they’re meant to. They realize they may have to kill Jerry to return themselves to the void: