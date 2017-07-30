Ever since the premiere of Rick And Morty season three back on April Fools’ Day, the interest in McDonald’s Szechuan dipping sauce from 1998 has skyrocketed. We’ve found out how to make the delicious dipper ourselves, watched as someone bought an unopened pack for a boatload of money, and even pondered why McDonald’s didn’t keep it around all the time. Their relationship with Disney might not be what was back in 1998, but that doesn’t mean they’ve given up on the Szechuan dreams of Rick Sanchez — and creator Justin Roiland.

As we reported earlier, the voice of Rick, Morty, and practically every other character on the show was set to receive an entire jug from the fast food giant, revealing the surprise during Comic-Con. That wasn’t just some sort of silly tale either because McDonald’s pulled through — possibly ruining the arc of the show, but oh well. They timed the delivery perfectly, allowing Roiland to enjoy the entire jug of the sauce with the true season three premiere later on Sunday night.