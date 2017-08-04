Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This Sunday, the most anticipated episode of Rick And Morty ever* will ask the question “Why did Rick turn himself into a pickle?” Whether or not we’ll get an answer is debatable, as Rick And Morty isn’t the kind of show that’s bogged down with things like “satisfying fans with straight-forward plots.” Not that it matters. Even before the episode airs, the internet is infatuated with Pickle Rick. Probably because it doesn’t make sense. Absurdist comedy is having a moment, and Pickle Rick is its avatar.

But within the framework of the show, it seems Rick’s family will attempt to come to grips with Pickle Rick (Justin Roiland) via a highjacked therapy session. Whatever the B-plot of the episode is, it clearly involves Beth (Sarah Chalke) trying to reassert parenting control over Summer (Spencer Grammer) and Morty (Justin Roiland). The video above shows how, even when Rick isn’t physically in the picture, he is constantly warping the family dynamic like a drunken black hole.

Personally, I hope Pickle Rick has something to do with the return of Evil Morty. The show might not have a simple arc, but Dan Harmon and company have expertly weaved together the kind of storyline that reveals new interconnected layers with each rewatch. The kind of writing that leaves other famous authors gnashing their teeth in both jealousy and awe. For example:

If I live a thousand years I will never do anything as good as RICK AND MORTY. #picklerick — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) August 1, 2017

Rick and Morty airs Sunday nights at 11:30 p.m. on Adult Swim.

* Fight me.