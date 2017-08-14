Adult Swim

Season three of Rick and Morty has changed up the formula a bit, dealing primarily with the fallout of Beth and Jerry’s divorce, and the repercussions it’s had for the rest of the family, from Summer and Morty getting their blood-lust on or Rick turning himself into a pickle to avoid family therapy. This makes the fourth episode, “Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender,” feel like a bottle episode in that it’s just Rick and Morty going on an adventure like in the old days, only without any subplots or side stories. (Beth and Summer only make a brief appearance at the end of the episode.)

Of course, since this was a Morty-dictated adventure (he has a punch card now!) obviously things were destined to go awry — or, more awry than usual, since their adventures rarely end of a smooth note. After answering a literal call to adventure, Rick and Morty come to the aide of the Vindicators, an Avengers/Guardians of the Galaxy-esque team of aliens and mutants who assemble to save the galaxy from peril. If the Vindicators were the stars of a successful, top-grossing movie franchise, this episode would have been the third film. It’s only the second involving Rick and Morty, however, due to “personality conflicts” that left them out of a previous installment.

Morty is naturally in awe of the wholesome-seeming superheroes — including the leader, a female alien named Supernova (Gillian Jacobs); Million Ants and Crocubot, who are exactly what their names would have you think; Alan Rails (Lance Reddick, The Wire), a guy who has the power of summoning ghost trains; and Vance Maximus, Renegade Star Soldier (Christian Slater), the token “life of the party” alpha male — while Rick regards them with a mix of skepticism, contempt, and jealously. As Supernova explains, the perfectly named clichéd villain “Worldender” has returned to wreak havoc, and after having lost a few team members on their second mission, they’ve begrudgingly allowed Rick and Morty back into the fold.

When the team arrives at Worldender’s hideout however, they find that he and all of his minions have already been taken out by Rick himself during a blackout binge drinking session in which he set up an elaborate Saw-themed series of booby traps designed to show the true colors of the Vindicators. This is confirmed when Morty asks point blank, “Rick, is this a Saw thing? Are you seriously Saw-ing the Vindicators?” and Rick responds,”Morty I’m a drunk, not a hack,” a moment before his past, drunken self appears on screen to declare, “You break the rules. Lose the game or try to leave, you will die. Like in … Saw.” The team quickly learns that Rick’s game is indeed a real threat when Vance Maximus gets literally sawed in half trying to escape (R.I.P. Vance Maximus).