Adult Swim

We learn a lot about the Smith family matriarch in the ninth episode of season three of Rick and Morty, “The ABCs of Beth,” which takes us on a first-ever Rick and Beth adventure while Morty and Summer spend the weekend with Jerry. Likewise, Beth learns a lot about herself in a breakthrough that’s been nearly three seasons in the making.

The episode kicks off with Rick, Summer, and Beth listening to a local news report about the scheduled execution of a child murderer, the father of her childhood friend Tommy. She reveals that only years of therapy have allowed her to come to terms with Tommy’s murder, and that as a child she had convinced herself that he had gotten lost in a make-believe world, the stupidly-named “magical realm of Froopyland,” as Rick suspiciously pokes his head around the corner.

“Was it my best work, I don’t know. But does it deserve to be shit on creatively?” Rick asks Beth, and after sending Summer and Morty off to Jerry’s apartment in hilarious bubbles that don’t contain air. “Yeah, I agree with your look of horrified realization, you can be very inconsiderate sometimes,” he fires at his daughter, in her dawning horror of learning that Froopyland was indeed a was a real (or, “real”) place that Rick constructed to keep her occupied as a child, and that Tommy really did get lost there.

And that’s how Rick and Beth end up going on a mission to rescue Tommy, on the off chance he somehow survived starvation for two decades and change. Of course, Tommy (voiced by Thomas Middleditch) did indeed survive, managing to populate Froopyland with creatures from his own half-Froopy, half-human DNA, which he uses for both sexual and, um, cannibalistic purposes.

But the real reveal of the episode is that Tommy didn’t just get lost in Froopyland, but was pushed into a honey swamp by a young Summer, who as it turns out is more like her father than she ever imagined. Froopyland wasn’t just a byproduct of Rick’s bad parenting (although, it was partly that too), but a way of keeping his terrifying daughter occupied so neighborhood children and pets didn’t go missing. The reveal triggers an existential crisis for Beth, who tries to do the right thing by bringing Tommy home, only to eventually fall back on her father’s lazy science ways by simply cloning a new Tommy to exonerate his father for the murder.