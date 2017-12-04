The ‘Rick And Morty’ Rickmobile Will Have A Hard Time Getting Out Of This Hilarious Ticket

#Rick And Morty
12.04.17 27 mins ago

It's a store that is mobile and also Rick shaped. It's the #rickmobile

Since the summer, the Rickmobile — think: the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, but with the head of a drooling alcoholic scientist instead of a hot dog — has traveled the country, entertaining Rick and Morty fans who don’t mind waiting in lines. While traveling from Jacksonville, Florida, to Jersey City, New Jersey, in October, the Rickmobile (which must run on Mulan Sauce) crossed through Delaware, where it received a ticket it probably won’t be able to get of.

“The Delaware Department of Transportation believes that the vehicle pictured in the photograph recently traveled through a Delaware toll lane without remitting the toll due of $4.00,” the ticket reads. (What’s the dollars to schmeckles conversion rate?) There’s also a picture of the vehicle in question.

The Rickmobile apologized to the fine people of Delaware on Twitter, and, sensing the best PR opportunity since The Simpsons professed their interest in visiting a screen doctor factory, the state replied, “We Forgive you.”

It’s a good thing Delaware made nice with the Rickmobile. Otherwise, Adult Swim would have hired the world’s best lawyer to sue that state for all its worth (which I assume is, I dunno, a few hundred bucks and some crabs).

The Rickmobile’s tour ends this week with stops in South Carolina and Georgia.

(Via Nerdist)

