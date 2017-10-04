‘Rick And Morty’ Is Now The Top Comedy On TV After Stellar Season 3 Ratings

Season three of Rick and Morty wrapped up earlier this week with the fantastic and action-packed “The Rickchurian Mortydate,” in what has overall been a solid season. And now the numbers are in, and Rick and Morty is more than just a great show, but the number one comedy on television. According to a press release from Adult Swim on Wednesday, the network — which is the top network among young adults — now has the most watched show with the adults between the ages of 18-24 and 18-34. Likewise, the third season delivered the highest ratings in the network’s history.

Adult Swim also notes that the widely beloved series has become “a multi-platform sensation not just on television, but across digital, gaming, livestreaming, retail, and fan experiences.” One such of those fan experiences was the “Rickmobile” that kicked off a 40 city tour in May, a custom mobile pop-up shop that over 60,000 fans have flocked to. (I can personally attest to the popularity of the Rickmobile as I couldn’t get anywhere near it when it came to my city.)

“Rick and Morty is truly what a modern day hit looks like across multiple screens and multiple touchpoints,” said Christina Miller, President Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang. “Dan and Justin have created a world, not just a show, and fans are completely engaged.”

Adult Swim also notes that the surprise season three April Fool’s Day premiere episode registered three million visitors on AdultSwim.com, and that Facebook, which also hosted the livestreaming event, recorded 43.3 million impressions and 8.7 million video views combined.

So in a nutshell, season three of Rick and Morty was insanely popular with fans — as if there was any doubt. Now fans just have to push the series on friends and families who are still holdouts so in a year or two (but hopefully not longer?) season four can continue to smash those ratings.

