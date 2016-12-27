Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Something was missing in this otherwise wonderful year for television. We had new seasons of Game of Thrones, The Americans, and BoJack Horseman, and the debuts of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Atlanta, and Stranger Things, but no Rick and Morty. No wonder 2016 was such a slog. Thankfully, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s animated science fiction comedy is returning in 2017 for season three (which picks up where last season left off). There’s no premiere date yet, but a clip recently debuted during Adult Swim’s “Development Meeting” live stream. The animation isn’t complete, but hey, it’s new Rick and Morty. Take what you can get.

The scene involves Morty trying to impress Jessica, “penis in the foreskin kind of love,” Rick and Morty almost dying in an outer-space battle, the adventurers getting honored in a Star Wars-esque medal ceremony, crying, screaming, and Rick having an existential crisis and admitting he needs a vacation. Where does the man who can travel anywhere go to relax? Not the Blips and Chitz arcade — playing Roy: A Life Well Lived is way too stressful.