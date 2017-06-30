After months or speculation, rumors of behind-the-scenes turmoil, a surprise April Fool’s episode, and a dang cross-country tour, Rick and Morty co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland blessedly answered fan prayers by announcing the official season three premiere date in a live-stream on Thursday night. In tandem with the announcement, Adult Swim also finally dropped the highly anticipated trailer for season three, in which Rick more or less confirms fan expectations for the upcoming season by telling Morty: “Welcome to the darkest year of our adventures.”
Yep, shit is about to get dark — not that the animated series is exactly warm and fuzzy otherwise, and going by what we’ve seen in the trailer we’re in for a literal roller-coaster ride this season. But while we eagerly await the premiere in just four short weeks, in the meantime we can do what nerds do best by methodically picking apart the trailer for any and all revelations to be found there, while refusing to answer a literal call to adventure.
Pickle Rick!
For reasons that will eventually become apparent, Rick turns himself into a pickle, effectively making “Pickle Rick!” this season’s “Tiny Rick!” Also, at some point in the episode Pickle Rick builds himself limbs out of what appear to be rat parts while combating rats and some sort of top secret government agencies? Sounds like business as usual.
Also this cat/rat thing that jumps out of a toilet may or may not be related:
Morty has a giant arm now
I think we can all guess where this is headed.
Glowing green doppelgangers?
In at least one episode, Rick and Morty (as well as possibly others) will be facing off against glowing green versions of themselves, presumably not from another dimension but from whatever glowing green thing we keep seeing in the trailer that first appears at the 0:15 mark. (Unless that’s just the glow of the portal gun we’re seeing.)
The picture of Morty and Summer with the portal gun and the picture of Seal Team Rick are both from the April Fools episode…
Your inability to recognize scenes taken DIRECTLY from the ALREADY RELEASED episode is striking.
“Speaking of the Gromflomites, it looks like the conflict between Rick and the Galactic Federation and (probably) Citadel of Ricks will be ongoing, as Rick seems to have assembled a ragtag seal team of Ricks (with the aforementioned pair of Summers) to take on the giant space bugs.”
Literally every single shot of STR in the trailer came from the already-aired episode. There’s nothing whatsoever that implies we’ll ever see them again.