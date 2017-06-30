Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After months or speculation, rumors of behind-the-scenes turmoil, a surprise April Fool’s episode, and a dang cross-country tour, Rick and Morty co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland blessedly answered fan prayers by announcing the official season three premiere date in a live-stream on Thursday night. In tandem with the announcement, Adult Swim also finally dropped the highly anticipated trailer for season three, in which Rick more or less confirms fan expectations for the upcoming season by telling Morty: “Welcome to the darkest year of our adventures.”

Yep, shit is about to get dark — not that the animated series is exactly warm and fuzzy otherwise, and going by what we’ve seen in the trailer we’re in for a literal roller-coaster ride this season. But while we eagerly await the premiere in just four short weeks, in the meantime we can do what nerds do best by methodically picking apart the trailer for any and all revelations to be found there, while refusing to answer a literal call to adventure.

Pickle Rick!

Adult Swim

For reasons that will eventually become apparent, Rick turns himself into a pickle, effectively making “Pickle Rick!” this season’s “Tiny Rick!” Also, at some point in the episode Pickle Rick builds himself limbs out of what appear to be rat parts while combating rats and some sort of top secret government agencies? Sounds like business as usual.

Adult Swim

Also this cat/rat thing that jumps out of a toilet may or may not be related:

Adult Swim

Morty has a giant arm now

Adult Swim

I think we can all guess where this is headed.

Glowing green doppelgangers?

Adult Swim

In at least one episode, Rick and Morty (as well as possibly others) will be facing off against glowing green versions of themselves, presumably not from another dimension but from whatever glowing green thing we keep seeing in the trailer that first appears at the 0:15 mark. (Unless that’s just the glow of the portal gun we’re seeing.)