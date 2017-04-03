Adult Swim

Spoilers ahead, if you missed Saturday’s new episode…

Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland, and crew gave fans the ultimate non-April Fool’s Day joke by dropping the highly anticipated season three premiere of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim Saturday night, and playing it on a loop. In fact, the premiere came so out of the blue that it left some fans wondering if the episode itself was a joke, because… Did Morty really try to kill Rick? Beth is divorcing Jerry?! Rick’s whole plan this entire time was to have Jerry ousted as the man of the house?? But we like Jerry! Good old dumb Jerry. The premiere definitely went to some dark places, for sure.

Well, there’s good news and bad news. While it does appear that the episode was indeed the real deal start of season three, it’s going to be a minute before the rest of the season is released. Adult Swim announced Monday that more new episodes will be coming “later this summer,” but in the meantime you can catch the season three premiere every night this week at 10 p.m.

At least the one thing we can all agree on is that in the meantime, McDonald’s needs to get its ass into gear bringing back the Mulan Szechuan dipping sauce, to obviously be renamed the “Rick Sanchez Szechuan dipping sauce.” Credit where credit is due.