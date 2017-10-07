Today, Rick and Morty fans lined up at McDonald’s locations across the country just so they could dunk some buttermilk crispy tenders into the increasingly-mythical Szechuan sauce. The one-day-only event featuring the discontinued dip was such a success, it left fans wishing for an alternate universe in which McDonald’s didn’t underestimate the ridiculous amount of enthusiasm for the sauce.
Who knew a former McNuggets condiment that shared so much DNA with Sweet and Sour it would only last for a limited time would become a weird collector’s item thanks to a nihilistic cartoon? The best answer is: Don’t think about it.
The response by Rick and Morty fans who waited for hours in line only to walk away empty-handed (or with maybe some burgers in their hands) ranged from genuinely upset at the Golden Arches for not having the sauce or having a small supply, to just being in awe of the weirdness of the situation.
A lack of Szechuan sauce made people very upset. This is peak 2017.
I can’t wait for these to hit eBay and fake bidders can push the auction prices to eleventy billion dollars so websites can breathlessly report they actually sold for an absurd price.
McDonald’s has to do this again. Those lines are ridiculous.
There’s a reason it’s his season arc. Come on, like it was going to be easy.