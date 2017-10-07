Today, Rick and Morty fans lined up at McDonald’s locations across the country just so they could dunk some buttermilk crispy tenders into the increasingly-mythical Szechuan sauce. The one-day-only event featuring the discontinued dip was such a success, it left fans wishing for an alternate universe in which McDonald’s didn’t underestimate the ridiculous amount of enthusiasm for the sauce.

Who knew a former McNuggets condiment that shared so much DNA with Sweet and Sour it would only last for a limited time would become a weird collector’s item thanks to a nihilistic cartoon? The best answer is: Don’t think about it.

The best fans in the multiverse showed us what they got today. We hear you & we're sorry not everyone could get some super-limited Szechuan. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017

The response by Rick and Morty fans who waited for hours in line only to walk away empty-handed (or with maybe some burgers in their hands) ranged from genuinely upset at the Golden Arches for not having the sauce or having a small supply, to just being in awe of the weirdness of the situation.

A lack of Szechuan sauce made people very upset. This is peak 2017.