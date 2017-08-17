Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Adult Swim hyped season three of Rick and Morty with the tagline, “Only a show this smart could be so stupid.” That’s an apt way of describing everything that’s happened since April 1, when Rick raved that his character motivations are driven by “Mulan McNugget sauce.” It’s his series arc.

In the following months, fans of the show went into a frenzy trying to find the otherwise-forgotten Szechuan sauce, including one who paid over $15,000 for a 64 ounce jug (despite the fact that you can make it for much cheaper at home). McDonald’s, which reportedly considered bringing the brown-ish elixir back, also sent Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon, and the rest of the Rick and Morty team a care package with a note that read, “We wish we could have brought more sauce through, but we couldn’t risk keeping a portal like that open… If we left the portal open, we’d have puka shells, bucket hats, and boy bands as far as the eye could see. It’s too risky, even for a sauce as delicious as this.”

As far as marketing ploys go, it’s a clever one, and the gift did not go unappreciated by Roiland. He, along with Harmon and others, recorded their reactions to tasting the coveted sauce. The reactions range from “pretty exciting” and “it hints the tongue with a little Asian explosion” to “it’s really good, I swear to god. Bring it back, please, so we can all die of diabetes.”

Just wait until Roiland tries the Herculesugar-frosted cereal.