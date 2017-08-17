The ‘Rick And Morty’ Gang Finally Tried McDonald’s Coveted Szechuan Sauce

#McDonalds #Dan Harmon #Rick And Morty
08.17.17 51 mins ago

Adult Swim hyped season three of Rick and Morty with the tagline, “Only a show this smart could be so stupid.” That’s an apt way of describing everything that’s happened since April 1, when Rick raved that his character motivations are driven by Mulan McNugget sauce.” It’s his series arc.

In the following months, fans of the show went into a frenzy trying to find the otherwise-forgotten Szechuan sauce, including one who paid over $15,000 for a 64 ounce jug (despite the fact that you can make it for much cheaper at home). McDonald’s, which reportedly considered bringing the brown-ish elixir back, also sent Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon, and the rest of the Rick and Morty team a care package with a note that read, “We wish we could have brought more sauce through, but we couldn’t risk keeping a portal like that open… If we left the portal open, we’d have puka shells, bucket hats, and boy bands as far as the eye could see. It’s too risky, even for a sauce as delicious as this.”

As far as marketing ploys go, it’s a clever one, and the gift did not go unappreciated by Roiland. He, along with Harmon and others, recorded their reactions to tasting the coveted sauce. The reactions range from “pretty exciting” and “it hints the tongue with a little Asian explosion” to “it’s really good, I swear to god. Bring it back, please, so we can all die of diabetes.”

Just wait until Roiland tries the Herculesugar-frosted cereal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#McDonalds#Dan Harmon#Rick And Morty
TAGSDAN HARMONJUSTIN ROILANDMCDONALDSRICK AND MORTY

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP