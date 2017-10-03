Adult Swim

Rick and Morty season 3 just wrapped up over the weekend, and a lot of fans were left feeling underwhelmed by “The Rickchurian Mortydate” as a finale. As just another episode in the season? It was good, even great. But it lacked the world building of “The Ricklantis Mixup” and “Morty’s Mind Blowers.” And as an extension of that complaint, we have an even louder contingent of people screaming about the lack of Evil Morty and Phoenix Person.

Ah Geez this episode of Rick and Morty was lame. I was expecting like Evil Morty or Phoenix Person. Even the co-creator teased something big pic.twitter.com/B1QyKEqfM1 — Taj Mcknight (@taj_mcknight) October 2, 2017

Ooh-wee, that #RickandMorty finale is going to be DIVISIVE. pic.twitter.com/8A50tuTfZW — Justin Yandell (@ShotgunZen) October 2, 2017

Now I’m not usually one to get all upset over a show not giving me exactly what I want. I’ve read too many long-winded complaints from people who act like a show doing its own thing rather than catering to the whims of its fans is an abject betrayal. That said, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland may deserve a little bit of the blame for people expecting the return of Evil Morty by teasing his presence on the finale in a video podcast.

“Hey, can we talk Evil Morty?” Roiland asks.

“Just wait till the end of the season, this Sunday at 11:30 PM on Adult Swim!” Harmon responds.