‘Rick And Morty’ Fans Have Theories About Characters That Were Missing From The Finale

#Rick And Morty
10.03.17 54 mins ago

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty season 3 just wrapped up over the weekend, and a lot of fans were left feeling underwhelmed by “The Rickchurian Mortydate” as a finale. As just another episode in the season? It was good, even great. But it lacked the world building of “The Ricklantis Mixup” and “Morty’s Mind Blowers.” And as an extension of that complaint, we have an even louder contingent of people screaming about the lack of Evil Morty and Phoenix Person.

Now I’m not usually one to get all upset over a show not giving me exactly what I want. I’ve read too many long-winded complaints from people who act like a show doing its own thing rather than catering to the whims of its fans is an abject betrayal. That said, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland may deserve a little bit of the blame for people expecting the return of Evil Morty by teasing his presence on the finale in a video podcast.

“Hey, can we talk Evil Morty?” Roiland asks.

“Just wait till the end of the season, this Sunday at 11:30 PM on Adult Swim!” Harmon responds.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rick And Morty
TAGSRICK AND MORTY

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP