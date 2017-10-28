Hear Us Out: Could Rick Die At The End Of This Season Of ‘The Walking Dead’?

#The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
10.28.17

AMC

Before you dismiss this theory out of hand, hear me out. Those who have seen the season premiere of The Walking Dead know that there are three timelines, or so we assume. We assume there is a time jump with Old Man Rick of 3 to 5 years. That assumption is based on Robert Kirkman’s source material. We know from the graphic novels that a time jump arrives after the All Out War, and the cane that Rick is using in the TV show’s flash-forward is straight out of the comics. In the television flash forward, the jump takes us to what seems like an idyllic day in the future for Rick, Michonne, and Judith.

But what if it isn’t a time jump at all?

I’m not saying there’s a huge chance of this — maybe a 20 percent chance — but it’s possible that the audience is playing right into Scott Gimple’s hands, that we are believing everything that he wants to believe so that he can pull the rug right out from beneath us.

What if, instead of hewing closely to the source material, Scott Gimple takes a hard left turn and kills Rick off?

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP