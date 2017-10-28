AMC

Before you dismiss this theory out of hand, hear me out. Those who have seen the season premiere of The Walking Dead know that there are three timelines, or so we assume. We assume there is a time jump with Old Man Rick of 3 to 5 years. That assumption is based on Robert Kirkman’s source material. We know from the graphic novels that a time jump arrives after the All Out War, and the cane that Rick is using in the TV show’s flash-forward is straight out of the comics. In the television flash forward, the jump takes us to what seems like an idyllic day in the future for Rick, Michonne, and Judith.

But what if it isn’t a time jump at all?

I’m not saying there’s a huge chance of this — maybe a 20 percent chance — but it’s possible that the audience is playing right into Scott Gimple’s hands, that we are believing everything that he wants to believe so that he can pull the rug right out from beneath us.

What if, instead of hewing closely to the source material, Scott Gimple takes a hard left turn and kills Rick off?