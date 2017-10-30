AMC

The eighth season of The Walking Dead is upon us and it’s just as action-packed as everyone involved in the show promised it would be. From the opening scene to the final credits, each episode exists in a hail of bullets. That’s led to some confusion over exactly who is shooting at what. If there can be one complaint about all this epic gunslinging, it’s that the show doesn’t stop too often to explain what’s going on. So we figured you might appreciate a recap of exactly what Rick’s battle plan has been through the first two episodes of the All Out War season.

The season premiere featured Rick and his allies declaring war by attacking the Sanctuary, which is the main headquarters of the Saviors and Negan’s home. But rather than face off with Rick guns blazing, Negan decided to keep all his people safe inside. That’s when Rick drove the old RV packed with explosives through the gates, drawing a herd of walkers and trapping Negan and his troops with no way to provide support for his many outposts in the area.

That takes us to episode two where Rick’s alliance has split up into several smaller units, each tasked with taking out a different Savior compound. All the intelligence regarding base and scout locations is coming via Dwight, one of Negan’s generals. He decided to play the role of a double agent after having his wife taken and face melted off by Negan.