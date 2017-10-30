Rick’s Battle Plan For ‘The Walking Dead’s All Out War, Explained

#The Walking Dead
Contributing Writer
10.30.17

AMC

The eighth season of The Walking Dead is upon us and it’s just as action-packed as everyone involved in the show promised it would be. From the opening scene to the final credits, each episode exists in a hail of bullets. That’s led to some confusion over exactly who is shooting at what. If there can be one complaint about all this epic gunslinging, it’s that the show doesn’t stop too often to explain what’s going on. So we figured you might appreciate a recap of exactly what Rick’s battle plan has been through the first two episodes of the All Out War season.

The season premiere featured Rick and his allies declaring war by attacking the Sanctuary, which is the main headquarters of the Saviors and Negan’s home. But rather than face off with Rick guns blazing, Negan decided to keep all his people safe inside. That’s when Rick drove the old RV packed with explosives through the gates, drawing a herd of walkers and trapping Negan and his troops with no way to provide support for his many outposts in the area.

That takes us to episode two where Rick’s alliance has split up into several smaller units, each tasked with taking out a different Savior compound. All the intelligence regarding base and scout locations is coming via Dwight, one of Negan’s generals. He decided to play the role of a double agent after having his wife taken and face melted off by Negan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSall out warThe Walking Dead

The RX

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 hours ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP