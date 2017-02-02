Ricky Gervais And Stephen Colbert Get Into A Heated Debate On Religion

The old Colbert Report parody of Bill O’Reilly made a brief appearance during Stephen Colbert’s short debate with Ricky Gervais on Wednesday’s Late Show. The subject? Religion, a topic Gervais — an outspoken “agnostic atheist” — has discussed at great length in his stand-up specials, scripted shows and many interviews. So of course Colbert, a practicing Roman Catholic, couldn’t resist the temptation to “debate the existence of God” with his guest for the final few minutes of the interview.
“Why is there something instead of nothing?” the host asked, to which Gervais replied: “That makes no sense at all. That’s not the two choices.” Channeling his inner O’Reilly, Colbert ordered his guest to “answer my question” since “something” and “nothing” were the two choices he decided to offer. “I am the host,” the former Daily Show correspondent exclaimed.
As heated as the nearly four-minute debate got, however, the exchange was clearly not as sudden as most audience members would suspect. Gervais and Colbert — the latter’s minor Colbert Report quirks notwithstanding — never demeaned each other unless they knew they could get a laugh out of the audience. And to the host’s credit, he let his non-believing guest get in the last Neil deGrasse Tyson-like laugh:
“If we take something like any fiction in any holy book, or any other fiction, and destroyed it, in a thousand years’ time that wouldn’t come back just as it was. Whereas if you took every science book and every fact, and destroyed them all, in a thousand years they’d all be back. Because all the same tests would be the same result.”
“I don’t need faith in science,” Gervais concluded, adding that he especially didn’t need faith to know he’d die after jumping out of a window. At least the segment’s opening bit about getting a horse, a sword and the ability to randomly kill people per a British knighthood was much cheerier.
Heated?
More like tepid, if that.
That was intense. I hope they can still be friends after that kind of heated debate.
This is the way the religious come at Atheists. Why do you want to go to hell? How can you explain the beginning of time? I KNOW how it happened, why don’t you?
There is no hell to go to for an Atheist in their mind, so they aren’t too worried about it. And nobody can really explain why we are here and how it happened to a certainty. But it doesn’t do any good to make things up to fill the gaps. It’s wish thinking based on bronze age folklore. I’m afraid to die and I don’t want to. So I will believe in the supernatural because it makes me feel better.
Afraid to die and don’t want to? What religious people do you know?
If only we were all just as atheist and happy as you seem to be….
All religious people are constantly berating non-believers into sharing their faith. All atheists are constantly berating believers into giving up their faith.
Which is weird, because I’ve met so many people of different faiths, and many without any faith at all, and only a tiny minority have made any kind of concerted effort to convert me. Maybe it’s me? Maybe I’m just such a prick that even the Satanists don’t want me?
@ufr because we see your religion has brought you happiness.
No one said it did. Apparently I’m so damaged that I believe in a fairy tail to calm my insecurities…. or whatever atheists think…
@Bitterpeace +1
@Upon Further Review LOL do you want a list of his neighbors and coworkers?
I have to admit that I don’t even get that joke…
@Upon Further Review You asked “What religious people do you know?” and I can’t imagine any response to that question that would satisfy you or make sense.
Oh. It was sort of rhetorical. Most religious people aren’t afraid of death; they tend to look forward to their promised afterlife. Also, atheists don’t tend to be incredibly cozy with most religious folk, so I was essentially pointing out that all he knows about religion is what his poli sci prof indoctrinated into him.
Ufr, did you go to college?
Yep, I actually have 2 bachelors and a masters. Did you?
That wasn’t heated at all. Colbert even acknowledged that his point about science being testable was a good one.
I think they must have cut out the part where Colbert jumps over the desk and beats the shit out of Gervais while screaming “Stop eternally damning yourself! Stop eternally damning yourself!”
Fake news.
If you destroyed every fact, it would come back the same? Someone never read a history book…
LOL. Somebody doesn’t know the difference between science and history.
LOL. Someone can’t see the accuracy of the point because of bad wording. Scientific facts have changed repeatedly over time, due to changes in approach and understanding. Gervais’ concluding point is actually inherently wrong. Or do you believe that current scientific beliefs are no different than those held 1000 years ago?
LOL. History tells us the story of how multiple times we have lost vast stores of knowledge in science, arts, etc. Never have we reproduced this lost knowledge. Documented history literally refutes the point that Gervais babbled.