The Fallon 'Classroom Instruments' Segments You Need To See

Just Like The Rest Of Us, Ricky Gervais Likes Eating And Drinking Too Much To Lose Weight

#Ricky Gervais
stacey-ritzen
Web Culture Editor
01.31.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Ricky Gervais stopped by Jimmy Fallon last night to plug the Netflix premiere of his Office spin-off, David Brent: Life on the Road — however as he wont to do, Gervais instead steered the conversation to one of his favorite topics: weight, or more specifically, the inability to lose it. For a period of time there, Gervais had actually gotten in pretty good “Hollywood” shape, but as the downfall that plagues many dieters, he’s been gradually putting it back on. Now that he’s “old and weak” he can’t work out the way he used to, and refuses to give up eating and drinking to make the difference.

You can’t really argue with his logic, though. “No, I’m not going to stop eating and drinking,” he told Fallon. “What’s the point of living longer if you’re sober? Especially these days, I wanna be drunk all the time.” On the plus side, Gervais earlier admitted that unlike the 700 pound guys you see on documentaries, “My penis is small, but you can still see it.” Heyoo! At least he refrained from mentioning his “pendulous testicles” this time.

TOPICS#Ricky Gervais
TAGSjimmy fallonRicky GervaisWEIGHT LOSS
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 day ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 5 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP