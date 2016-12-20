‘Riverdale’ Deepens The Mystery Around Its Murder And Jughead’s Hat

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Riverdale is taking a lot of liberties with Archie comics, which should be rather obvious since it’s a show about a murder mystery, and Riverdale is basically Brigadoon on the Hudson in the comics. Still, amid the whole reinvention of the franchise, there is one thing they oddly stuck by that maybe they shouldn’t have.

The trailer offers a bit more context into the rather controversial plotline that Archie (K.J. Apa) and Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel) are dating, which is already a problem. But, apparently, they’re making out close to where Jason Blossom gets murdered, so now Archie is now not only a material witness, but also stuck trying to explain just what the heck he was doing out in the woods alone.

But the real mystery is why Jughead Jones is, in the 21st century, still wearing that whoopie cap. Admittedly, the show makes a noble effort to modernize it! It’s now a knit beanie with an oddball crown-type brim around the sides. But it’s a little difficult to see anybody outside of Zooey Deschanel wearing a hat like that, to be honest. Come on, Jug, just get a real beanie and let it go. We’ll see if Mr. Jones develops a better sense of style January 26th.

