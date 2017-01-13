Will Rey Become The Villain In Star Wars? | In Theory

Lena Dunham Sure Has A Thing For Dating Guys From ‘Star Wars’ On ‘Girls’

#Star Wars
Author Profile Picture
Editor
01.13.17
adam-hannah

HBO

The nice thing about creating and starring in your own show is that you cast whoever you want as your love interest. So, if Jerry Seinfeld wants to date Lauren Graham on Seinfeld, he can, and if Lena Dunham desires to makes her way through the Star Wars universe on Girls, more power to her. Hannah’s boyfriends have included Adam Driver (Kylo Ren from Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Donald Glover (young Lando in the upcoming Han Solo spinoff movie), and in the HBO comedy’s sixth and final season, she’ll add Riz Ahmed, who played Bodhi Rook in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, to her collection.

Ahmed — who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work in The Night Of (as was the gross foot guy) — will play a surfing instructor in the season premiere. “Riz is incredible,” [executive producer Jenni] Konner says. “He’s obviously playing a very different kind of character than The Night Of or Rogue One — a full-on surfer dude who pontificates about the water! He dips in and out of Hannah’s life in an important way.” Lena Dunham better hurry up. She only has 10 episodes left to marry her soulmate, Malakili. He’s very sensitive.

Subscribe to UPROXX

I wonder how Dunham and Driver’s Star Wars-for-Girls deal is going?

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSgirlslena dunhamRIZ AHMEDStar Wars
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, Simpsons referencer

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 day ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 5 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP