The nice thing about creating and starring in your own show is that you cast whoever you want as your love interest. So, if Jerry Seinfeld wants to date Lauren Graham on Seinfeld, he can, and if Lena Dunham desires to makes her way through the Star Wars universe on Girls, more power to her. Hannah’s boyfriends have included Adam Driver (Kylo Ren from Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Donald Glover (young Lando in the upcoming Han Solo spinoff movie), and in the HBO comedy’s sixth and final season, she’ll add Riz Ahmed, who played Bodhi Rook in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, to her collection.

Ahmed — who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work in The Night Of (as was the gross foot guy) — will play a surfing instructor in the season premiere. “Riz is incredible,” [executive producer Jenni] Konner says. “He’s obviously playing a very different kind of character than The Night Of or Rogue One — a full-on surfer dude who pontificates about the water! He dips in and out of Hannah’s life in an important way.” Lena Dunham better hurry up. She only has 10 episodes left to marry her soulmate, Malakili. He’s very sensitive.

I wonder how Dunham and Driver’s Star Wars-for-Girls deal is going?

