Is Chris Pratt Always Andy Dwyer?

This Summer, The World’s Greatest Mysteries Will Be Solved By Rob Lowe And His Sons

#Reality TV
03.20.17 52 mins ago

Getty Image

Despite a phenomenally wonderful initial run, Rob Lowe’s The Grinder didn’t get a second season order. Instead, the series about an actor who played a lawyer on television trying to run an actual law firm with his family went the way of many shows in 2016 — to the dumps. Thankfully Lowe hasn’t given up on doing more television just yet, and because of a really, really weird reality series order from A&E involving the 53-year-old actor and his two sons, everyone suffering from The Grinder withdrawal will be quite happy this summer.

According to Deadline, the new reality television show is called The Lowe Files (because of the three Lowes, you see) and involves the titular family investigating famous unsolved mysteries. No really, this is exactly what The Lowe Files is — a cross between Rob’s apparent lifelong obsession with all things mysterious and unsolved, The X-Files fandom, and his two sons Matthew and John Owen’s need for money and/or exposure.

Their many missions include exploring an alien base located 2,000 feet underwater off the coast of Malibu; working with a renowned shaman at Preston Castle, an abandoned boys reformatory, in hopes of connecting with spirits; and training with a top-secret government operative in methods of remote viewing, a challenge to identify images from great distances.

And it’s all serious, of course, as the Lowe boys will “conduct deliberate and scientific investigations on a highly sophisticated level by meeting with top experts, using high-tech monitoring equipment and taking in-depth training courses.”

Explaining himself in the press release, Lowe said he’d “loved unexplained legends, strange phenomena and the scary, supernatural stories told around campfires” ever since childhood. “When I became a father, I shared those tales with my two sons. Together we bonded over Bigfoot, UFOs, and every creepy and bizarre story we could find, passionately debating if they were real — or not. And we swore that someday the three of us would go on our own adventure to find out. That day has come.”

No word on if The Lowe Files traveled to Texas to consult with one of the subject’s more well-known experts…

Infowars

(Via Deadline)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reality TV
TAGSReality TVrob lowe
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 6 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP