Do Awards Show Political Statements Make A Difference?

Robert De Niro Has No F*cking Patience For Reading Mean Tweets About Himself: ‘F*ck You!’

#Oscars 2017
stacey-ritzen
Web Culture Editor
02.28.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

About midway through Sunday night’s 2017 Academy Awards ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel aired a special Mean Tweets “Oscars edition” featuring A-list celeb nominees such as Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Natalie Portman, Casey Affleck, Tilda Swinton, Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne, and Robert De Niro. But De Niro in particular had so many great tweets about himself that Jimmy Kimmel Live decided to devote an entire segment of outtakes to the Oscar winning actor — the only one of its kind other than when President Obama was featured in his own clip.

And it’s easy to see why, because nobody reads mean tweets like freaking Raging Bull reads mean tweets; which is to say with little patience and a lot of profanity. De Niro started out by reading the first tweet, that read: “Welcome to my class on imitating Robert Deniro [sic]. The first step is to always contort your face like you just heard your Grandma fart. Good.”

“Good. Good what?,” he fired back. “Is this all you have do to in your life, you write these kind of things, whoever wrote this?” Of course that was before he started outright responding to the tweets with a simple “f*ck you.”

TOPICS#Oscars 2017
TAGSjimmy kimmelMEAN TWEETSOscars 2017ROBERT DE NIRO

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP