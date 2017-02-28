Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

About midway through Sunday night’s 2017 Academy Awards ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel aired a special Mean Tweets “Oscars edition” featuring A-list celeb nominees such as Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Natalie Portman, Casey Affleck, Tilda Swinton, Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne, and Robert De Niro. But De Niro in particular had so many great tweets about himself that Jimmy Kimmel Live decided to devote an entire segment of outtakes to the Oscar winning actor — the only one of its kind other than when President Obama was featured in his own clip.

And it’s easy to see why, because nobody reads mean tweets like freaking Raging Bull reads mean tweets; which is to say with little patience and a lot of profanity. De Niro started out by reading the first tweet, that read: “Welcome to my class on imitating Robert Deniro [sic]. The first step is to always contort your face like you just heard your Grandma fart. Good.”

“Good. Good what?,” he fired back. “Is this all you have do to in your life, you write these kind of things, whoever wrote this?” Of course that was before he started outright responding to the tweets with a simple “f*ck you.”