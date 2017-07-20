Back To The Future | In Theory

‘Rocko’s Modern Life’ Offers Up A Sneak Peek At The Classic Nicktoon’s Big Return

#Nickelodeon
07.20.17 38 mins ago

Feverishly adored ’90s Nicktoon Rocko’s Modern Life is slated for a special one-off in 2018 and the sneak peek shown today at San Diego Comic-Con appears to confirm the return will be *Heffer voice*A HOOT!

That lovely lil’ moving rectangle you see above is an official early look at the show’s hour-long special Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling. There hasn’t been a new episode since 1996, but Rocko, Heffer and Filburt still feel like the same characters they were when we saw them last. It’s just the world around them that feels different yet familiar at the same time. In the Comic Con tease, the characters are encountering more 2010s-y situations like getting energy drink samples and being burned by the smartphone wars. It’s a bit surreal and surreal pairs nicely with Rocko’s Modern Life.

Speaking of retro and (Rocko’s) modern touches, Static Cling is going with hand-painted backgrounds like they would in the original production and the action will remain hand-drawn. The finished product will be in HD and boasts a number of “cameos” for those that tune in.

“We really pushed it with this special,” shared series creator Joe Murray at today’s panel. “There are a lot of surprises. Even more than the original series.”

Until the one hour special arrives, best to give the Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling sneak peek a rewatch or six before binging the series again.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nickelodeon
TAGSCOMIC-CON 2017NICKELODEONROCKO'S MODERN LIFERocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 9 hours ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 3 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 4 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP