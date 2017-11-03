Rolling Stone / CBS

For anyone who’s even just a little bit interested in Jann Wenner, Rolling Stone, the media, cocaine, rock music, rock criticism, cocaine, the rise and fall of baby boomers, cocaine, the ’60s, the ’70s and/or the ’80s, Joe Hagan’s engrossing new book, Sticky Fingers: The Life And Times Of Jann Wenner And Rolling Stone Magazine, is an essential read. The book has already generated ample news about the iconic media mogul’s complex relationships with rock legends like Mick Jagger (mutual love/hate), John Lennon (Jann loves John, John hates Jann), Paul McCartney (Jann disses Paul, Paul hates Jann), and Paul Simon (mutual hate). But one of my personal favorite sections of Sticky Fingers pertains to perhaps the least reputable and (unintentionally) hilarious chapter in Wenner’s peerless career: Rolling Stone: The 10th Anniversary.

An infamous boondoggle that originally aired on CBS 40 years ago this month, Rolling Stone: The 10th Anniversary has been mostly whitewashed from the magazine’s narrative. You won’t see it mentioned in Alex Gibney and Blair Foster’s laudatory four-hour documentary, Rolling Stone: Stories From The Edge, which premieres on HBO across two nights on Monday and Tuesday. But the 10th Anniversary special is a fascinating (and, this can’t be stressed enough, sublimely ridiculous) microcosm of Rolling Stone‘s path from edgy outsider to establishment institution. Textually, the special has virtually nothing to do with what made the magazine great or important. But subtextually, it speaks volumes about how all forms of counterculture inevitably come to be co-opted by the indomitable forces of mainstream lameness.

Rolling Stone / CBS

If not for a little serendipity, all of us retrospective rubberneckers would never be able to experience this extravagant debacle. A note attached to the YouTube link (click it while you still can!) explains that Rolling Stone: The 10th Anniversary was taped off of television by an unwitting amateur archivist in Sacramento, and discovered 25 years later at a “flea market in 2002, on a Zenith Beta blank tape which was unlabeled.”

“Luckily I picked it up on instinct,” adds the poster.

Rolling Stone / CBS

The point of Rolling Stone: The 10th Anniversary was to pay tribute to the magazine’s first decade, a period that is still remembered as the most momentous in Rolling Stone‘s 50-year run, a time when writers like Hunter S. Thompson, Tom Wolfe, Greil Marcus, Cameron Crowe, and Lester Bangs put the magazine at the forefront of hip American culture. A special that reflected the unconventional gonzo spirit of Thompson’s landmark Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas would have been appropriate to honor Rolling Stone‘s early years. What Rolling Stone got instead was the epitome of a tacky ’70s variety special, an embarrassingly glitzy monstrosity that was closer spiritually to Wayne Newton than Bob Dylan, the sort of epic exercise in “squares missing the point” inanity that has inspired parodies on countless sketch-comedy shows.