ABC/ADAM ROSE

There’s good and bad news about ABC’s Roseanne revival. The bad: no show did Halloween episodes better than Roseanne, but there probably won’t be one in the new batch of episodes, which leads to the good: Roseanne 2.0 (or 3.0, if you consider The Lottery Season its own thing) is premiering in March.

Roseanne will return to ABC with all-new episodes, in a special hour-long premiere, TUESDAY, MARCH 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT). Roseanne will air in its regular time slot, 8:00-8:30 p.m., beginning TUESDAY, APRIL 3, followed by The Middle, which will move to 8:30 p.m.

The revival is bringing back much of the original cast, including Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Lecy Goranson (First Becky), Sarah Chalke (Second Becky), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Michael Fishman (D.J.), Estelle Parsons (Beverly), Sandra Bernhard (Nancy), and Johnny Galecki (David). George Clooney’s Hair is not expected to return.

“You will feel the emotion from seeing that set again,” executive producer Bruce Helford told Entertainment Weekly. “It will be an extra-special experience.” (As long as the Godzilla toy’s still there.) He added, “We want everybody to see something that doesn’t really exist on TV anymore — an honest family. These people are very much the core of what’s going on in the country right now.”

That could also be good or bad news.

trump IS the resistance — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 16, 2017

