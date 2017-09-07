The ‘Roseanne’ Revival Finds Its First New Cast Member

So far, we know the Roseanne revival is bringing back Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson, and Sarah Chalke. But two names are notably absent: the Healy brothers.

Glenn Quinn, who portrayed bad boy Mark, unfortunately passed away in 2002, while his on-screen sibling David, played by Johnny Galecki, has yet to sign aboard due to his The Big Bang Theory obligations (and piles of money). In an attempt to lure him back to his former sitcom, TVLine announced today that Roseanne has booked its first new cast member: David and Darlene’s son.

Newcomer Ames McNamara has been tapped for the series-regular role of Mark, Darlene and David’s 8-year-old son. The casting breakdown for the character describes Mark thusly: “Sensitive and bright, Mark occasionally likes to wear girls’ clothing.” (Via)

The child’s name is a sweet reference to his uncle, although it’s unclear if Mark will be alive on the show (off-screen, of course), unlike Dan. Meanwhile, “casting continues for Darlene and David’s daughter, now-14-year-old Harris (who was first introduced to viewers in season nine).” There’s still no word on where Leon and Scott are, but if they’re not on the show, I’m not watching.

