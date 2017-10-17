This Peek At The First ‘Roseanne’ Revival Table Read Will Make You Feel Warm And Fuzzy

#John Goodman
10.17.17 1 hour ago

It’s wild how quickly ABC’s big Roseanne revival seems to be coming together, eh? In mid-season 2018, the groundbreaking blue collar sitcom returns to primetime and a couple of pictures from the show’s first table read are gonna make fans feel warm and fuzzy.

Originally shared as an exclusive by Entertainment Weekly, Roseanne‘s Twitter account shared both photos taken from the table read. As is the case with these things, the joy is just seeing all these familiar faces smiling and having a good time. Look! Laurie Metcalf seems to be having a nice time. That’s always a good thing.

Last month, Sarah Gilbert told EW that she feels the Conners have a place in the current culture.

“It felt like the right time to put this working class family on TV,” she said. “That’s a voice that’s not been spoken for enough in this country and we feel hopefully that we can be a uniting force in that way.”

Details on what will actually go down in the eight episode run are being kept mostly under wraps. The program’s return has been presented as being tonally similar to its original form and will get a bit creative on how Roseanne addresses some key story stuff from the last go-around. As long as they don’t ditch the original’s intro style you can’t really lose, right?

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Goodman
TAGSJOHN GOODMANRoseanneROSEANNE BARRRoseanne revivalSARA GILBERT

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 6 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP