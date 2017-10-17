#Roseanne is coming back to ABC in 2018! Here's a look at the first table read! pic.twitter.com/Nzh8Pn7vK4 — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) October 17, 2017

It’s wild how quickly ABC’s big Roseanne revival seems to be coming together, eh? In mid-season 2018, the groundbreaking blue collar sitcom returns to primetime and a couple of pictures from the show’s first table read are gonna make fans feel warm and fuzzy.

Originally shared as an exclusive by Entertainment Weekly, Roseanne‘s Twitter account shared both photos taken from the table read. As is the case with these things, the joy is just seeing all these familiar faces smiling and having a good time. Look! Laurie Metcalf seems to be having a nice time. That’s always a good thing.

Last month, Sarah Gilbert told EW that she feels the Conners have a place in the current culture.

“It felt like the right time to put this working class family on TV,” she said. “That’s a voice that’s not been spoken for enough in this country and we feel hopefully that we can be a uniting force in that way.”

Details on what will actually go down in the eight episode run are being kept mostly under wraps. The program’s return has been presented as being tonally similar to its original form and will get a bit creative on how Roseanne addresses some key story stuff from the last go-around. As long as they don’t ditch the original’s intro style you can’t really lose, right?

(Via Entertainment Weekly)