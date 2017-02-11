Sean Spicer Responded To SNL's Impression Of Him

Don’t Expect To See Rosie O’Donnell Playing Steve Bannon On ‘SNL’

#SNL
Managing Editor, Trending
02.11.17

Getty Image / NBC

It has been a wild week on social media regarding who should play the members of Trump’s administration on Saturday Night Live. Ever since Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer debuted and apparently shook the president to his core, folks were clamoring to cast the entire administration as Trump enemies, women, or both.

Christine Baranski made it clear that she’d be willing to play Betsy DeVos on the show if needed, but all eyes seemed to be on Rosie O’Donnell to play Steve Bannon. Not only was she willing, she even went so far as to change her Twitter profile picture to appear more like the White House chief strategist. This caused folks to get excited online in hopes that one of Trump’s past foes would return to pester him on the show that he can’t seem to stop paying attention to.

Sadly that doesn’t seem to be the case according to a report by Variety. Barring some sort of double switch or Spicer-level surprise, it doesn’t seem like O’Donnell will be playing Bannon on the show:

While there seems to be a potential wave of female performers portraying president Donald Trump’s cabinet members on the horizon, don’t count O’Donnell in just yet. Sources from O’Donnell’s camp tell Variety that the former talk show host won’t be playing Bannon on “SNL.” Reps for the NBC show declined to comment, persisting that the network doesn’t weigh in on “guest rumors.”

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSdonald trumpROSIE O'DONNELLSNLSteve Bannon
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP