Don’t Expect To See Rosie O’Donnell Playing Steve Bannon On ‘SNL’

Getty Image / NBC

It has been a wild week on social media regarding who should play the members of Trump’s administration on Saturday Night Live. Ever since Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer debuted and apparently shook the president to his core, folks were clamoring to cast the entire administration as Trump enemies, women, or both.

Christine Baranski made it clear that she’d be willing to play Betsy DeVos on the show if needed, but all eyes seemed to be on Rosie O’Donnell to play Steve Bannon. Not only was she willing, she even went so far as to change her Twitter profile picture to appear more like the White House chief strategist. This caused folks to get excited online in hopes that one of Trump’s past foes would return to pester him on the show that he can’t seem to stop paying attention to.

Sadly that doesn’t seem to be the case according to a report by Variety. Barring some sort of double switch or Spicer-level surprise, it doesn’t seem like O’Donnell will be playing Bannon on the show: