In the first half of season seven of The Walking Dead, Aaron only had 29 minutes of screentime. That’s two minutes less than Carol, despite her self-exile from the Kingdom, but 19 more minutes than Gabriel (Rick and Negan were one and two, respectively, with 112 and 110 minutes). Aaron’s had even less to do in the second half — at least in the midseason finale, he went on a boat trip and got the crap beat out of him by the Saviors — which is bad news for The Walking Dead (he’s one of the most likable characters on the show), but good news for fans of Ross Marquand’s celebrity impersonations.

Marquand is on the biggest show on television, but he’s probably most recognizable for his “nano-impressions,” including Aaron Paul reacting to a fart, Antonio Banderas forgetting his password, and Sylvester Stallone checking to see if his deodorant is still working. He recently showed off his particular skill (you haven’t lived until you’ve heard his Jack Nicholson in Taken) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and now Esquire for a round of “Celebrity Remix.” That’s where Marquand imagines John Malkovich in Titanic, Colin Farrell in The Big Lebowski, and Christopher Walken in The Sixth Sense.

Maybe Negan would chill out if he heard Aaron’s “John C. Reilly in Taxi Driver.”

(Via Esquire)