Russell Stover Makes The Questionable Decision To Celebrate Black History Month On ‘SNL’

02.12.17 1 hour ago

That Russell Stover box of candy is usually the least you can give someone during the holidays. The heart-shaped box on Valentine’s Day or the gift box at Christmas are staples and usually make people happy. The chocolates are delicious and they usually don’t last long enough for folks to question if the thought really counts. But, as this SNL sketch discusses, what happens when Russell Stover moves on to other special occasions?

For the sketch, Black History Month gets the chocolate treatment. While Russell Stover doesn’t bother to change the heart-shaped box here, they do change the chocolates inside to represent some of those great names that get celebrated during the month. The end result is something pretty horrifying considering it’s a pack of little heads in a box, but it’s great for comedy.

I couldn’t imagine the reaction if something like this were real. Just a wave of outrage online that could ruin the company — all playing right into the hands of Whitman’s and their sampler. But luckily for Russell Stover, it’s just a sketch and a funny one at that. I think Cornel West has always wanted to be memorialized in chocolate alongside Jackie Robinson and Frederick Douglass.

