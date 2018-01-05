Ryan Murphy Might Be Ready To Take ‘American Horror Story’ And His Other Work From Fox After The Disney Merger

Managing Editor, Trending
01.05.18

Getty Image

The Disney purchase of Fox seemed to take a break from the headlines over the holidays. Most of the initial shock and panic wore off and the waiting period began as Congress and everybody else tries to decide how this is going to work. Now that we’re in the new year, the thoughts can return back to the mega-deal for some of the stories outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of the biggest will be the prestige shows that have come from Fox Television, particularly those by Ryan Murphy. As he told the Television Critics Association on Thursday, Murphy has seen most of his success come from Fox. He had surprise success with Nip/Tuck, the super success of Glee and American Horror Story, and some critical acclaim with American Crime Story and Feud all at Fox over the years. As he says, “I thought I would literally be buried on the Fox lot” and now it looks like Disney could bring some major changes, leaving Murphy questioning the future according to Variety:

“I said point blank the stuff I do is not Disney and I’m not interested in that and I’m concerned about that. ‘Am I going to have put Mickey Mouse in “American Horror Story?”‘ [Iger] said no and the reason Disney is buying Fox is that they believed in the assets and the executives and the creators.”

