In what may be the poorly kept and least anticipated secret ever, Ryan Seacrest announced Thursday morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan that he is officially back as host of the ABC American Idol reboot. “You have some big news to announce,” said his co-host Kelly Ripa, before proceeding to steal his thunder. “I mean, is it okay if I announce this big news? … I am happy to confirm — confirm, confirm — with absolute confirmation, that Ryan Seacrest is returning as the host of American Idol.” Seacrest joins new host Katy Perry, who was the first celebrity host announced back in May.

In an ABC press release, Seacrest said of the news:

It’s genuinely hard to put into words what ‘American Idol’ means to me. I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience. It’s been an incredible journey from day one. To be asked to return this year, at my new home at DisneyABC, is an honor, if not a bit surreal. I believe ABC is the perfect home for ‘Idol,’ and I’ve every confidence the show’s legions of fans will love it – especially ‘Idol’’s best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent discovery, and, best of all, making dreams come true.

As we previously reported, for Seacrest to host Idol in tandem with Live, it will likely require a grueling schedule that will require him flying back and forth between the east coast and west coast over the course of the 10 weeks that the program runs.

American Idol will begin its nationwide bus tour search on Thursday, August 17, starting in Orlando, Florida, before making its way across the rest of the country.