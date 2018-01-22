No one loved Alexander Skarsgard’s win for Male actor in a TV movie or miniseries than Jack McBrayer. No one. There are new parents that beam less than the former 30 Rock actor at Skarsgard winning for his role in Big Little Lies. We guess they’re best friends now? Why is this even happening? Why is Jack McBrayer at the Big Little Lies table?!
Did Skarsgard bring him as his date? Will this remain a mystery forever? Should we maybe just shut up and enjoy McBrayer loving life as he applauds on his friends (including Nicole Kidman)? The internet is on the case.
[www.youtube.com]
It’s like one of those things where a wolf and a kitten are best friends. A dopey looking kitten.