How Many Elections Have The US Interfered With?

Samantha Bee Hardly Contains Her Glee Over The Fallout From Trump’s ‘Golden Showers’ File

Author Profile Picture
Trending Managing Editor
01.11.17

Samantha Bee truly lucked out with her return from hiatus. Not only did she get to follow Barack Obama’s farewell address from the night before, but she was the first late night host to really feast on the unverified-but-hilarious intel report that claims Donald Trump is in collusion with Russia, and they have video of him enjoying a “golden shower.” While not your typical kinky situation, the incident described in the file still inspired a fine selection of jokes and memes online while also forcing the president-elect to deal with the accusations with his wild press conference on Wednesday.

Bee uses her opportunity well, unleashing her own fair share of jokes that covered the report, the “golden showers,” Trump’s showcase of envelopes during his press conference, and his attacks on CNN and Buzzfeed. She also points out how the entire fiasco outshone Obama’s farewell speech, but not to the point that it was lost completely. It was just a perfect balance of one president leaving in the typical fashion while the other continues to be on the most unorthodox path in history.

She was sure to include that the “golden showers” was not the truly shocking part of the report, pointing out that the allegations that Trump is working with Russia would be highly illegal while “watersports” are not. That doesn’t diminish the comedy of it all, but it’s just a thin, murky layer keeping us from looking at the scarier parts below.

(Via Full Frontal)

TAGSdonald trumpFull Frontal With Samantha BeeGOLDEN SHOWERSSAMANTHA BEE
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 1 month ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
Willie Nelson’s Love Affair With Weed Made Him An Outlaw And A Country Music Revolutionary

Willie Nelson’s Love Affair With Weed Made Him An Outlaw And A Country Music Revolutionary

11.22.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
How ‘Above The Rim’ Merged Streetball And Hip-Hop To Make A Cautionary Tale About Choices

How ‘Above The Rim’ Merged Streetball And Hip-Hop To Make A Cautionary Tale About Choices

and 11.18.16 2 months ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

11.14.16 2 months ago 9 Comments
The Story Of The Fugees’ Bitter Breakup And Unforgettable Legacy

The Story Of The Fugees’ Bitter Breakup And Unforgettable Legacy

11.10.16 2 months ago 13 Comments
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

11.08.16 2 months ago
How ‘Locker Room Talk’ And Casual Misogyny Are Making Conventions Intolerable For Cosplayers

How ‘Locker Room Talk’ And Casual Misogyny Are Making Conventions Intolerable For Cosplayers

10.31.16 2 months ago 28 Comments
‘The Internet Before The Internet’: How ‘Pop-Up Video’ Changed The Way We Devour Pop Culture

‘The Internet Before The Internet’: How ‘Pop-Up Video’ Changed The Way We Devour Pop Culture

10.28.16 3 months ago 4 Comments
How Fest’s Underground Punk Scene Takes Over A Florida Football Town Every Year

How Fest’s Underground Punk Scene Takes Over A Florida Football Town Every Year

10.26.16 3 months ago
How The Internet Chews Up And Spits Out Its Viral Celebrities

How The Internet Chews Up And Spits Out Its Viral Celebrities

10.26.16 3 months ago 15 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP