Real Time was already playing with controversy by inviting Tomi Lahren to sit on Friday’s panel — and by announcing an invitation for Milo Yiannopoulos to a future show — but that wasn’t all for Bill Maher. To kick off the show, Maher invited back New Atheist icon Sam Harris to the show to discuss Islam and Trump’s ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The last time Harris was on the show, the pair had another discussion about Islam and managed to draw the ire of Ben Affleck who was sitting on the panel that night.

If you’ve forgotten what happened, here’s a slight refresher: