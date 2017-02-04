Real Time was already playing with controversy by inviting Tomi Lahren to sit on Friday’s panel — and by announcing an invitation for Milo Yiannopoulos to a future show — but that wasn’t all for Bill Maher. To kick off the show, Maher invited back New Atheist icon Sam Harris to the show to discuss Islam and Trump’s ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The last time Harris was on the show, the pair had another discussion about Islam and managed to draw the ire of Ben Affleck who was sitting on the panel that night.
If you’ve forgotten what happened, here’s a slight refresher:
“We have been sold this meme of Islamophobia, where criticism of the religion gets conflated with bigotry towards Muslims as people,” Harris began. “It’s intellectually ridiculous.”
“Hold on — are you the person who officially understands the codified doctrine of Islam?” Affleck, on the show to promote his movie Gone Girl, interrupted, and argued that criticizing Islam, as Maher and Harris were doing it, was “gross and racist. It’s like saying, ‘Oh, you shifty Jew!’…
Join The Discussion: Log In With