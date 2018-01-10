Will Sam Rockwell Show Off His Dance Moves On ‘SNL’?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Less than a week after winning Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes for his performance as a racist cop in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Sam Rockwell is hosting SNL for the first time. It’s a long time coming for the actor, who’s been doing fantastic work for years. (He’s good in Three Billboards, but he’s even better in Moon, and The Way Way Back, and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, etc.) So, congratulations to Mr. Rockwell.

But now I must know: How many times will he dance during the episode?

Rockwell has shown off his moves in over half a dozen films, including Charlie’s Angels, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Iron Man 2, and most memorably, the aforementioned Moon. But there’s no sign of his dancing in the promo for Saturday’s episode. Does he throw an apple at Aidy Bryant? Yes. Does Aidy Bryant throw an apple at him? Yes. Does he dance? No.

“I’m shameless,” Rockwell once said about his dancing. “As long as it’s not inappropriate for the character. It seems to fit so far, but eventually, I’m going to get caught — like if I’m playing an accountant or something. Not that accountants can’t dance, but there will be some part where people say, ‘Take it easy with the fucking dancing, Rockwell.'” Never.