‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ Will Host A ‘Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner’

Getty Image

Samantha Bee has been one of the few beacons of light getting us through the horror show that is 2017, and thankfully for us it seems as if she’s just getting started. TBS announced today that Full Frontal will be hosting its first annual “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” which will very coincidentally be taking place on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at the exact same time as the official White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The lavish gala affair will be held at The Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. and open to “journalists and non-irritating celebrities from around the world” who may be finding themselves unexpectedly free that night, according to a characteristically snarky press release stating, “we want to feed them and give them hugs.”

“Executives at TBS offered their full support of the gala by nodding politely and then muttering under their breath as we turned around,” said Bee. “The evening is sure to bring plenty of surprises, music, food, and laughter—and if you’re not careful you just might learn something. Specifically, you’ll learn how screwed we’d be without a free press.” All proceeds for “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists (cpj.org), whether they like it or not. They certainly didn’t ask for the support of a woman whom Newsbusters once called “an unfunny, feminist battle ax.” “We’re really doing this,” said Bee. “This is not a joke.”

The press release also states that the event will be “BYOB,” which is also kind of the perfect way to summarize this presidential administration so far, as we’ll all be needing a stiff drink to get through the next four years.