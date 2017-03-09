Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker proudly told the world that he has eaten two ham and cheese sandwiches for the past 25 years, brown bagging his lunch and keeping it as plain as possible. While there’s nothing wrong with ham and cheese sandwiches, a little variety would be nice. Only we wouldn’t recommend the type of variety that Walker seems to gravitate towards.

Happy #NationalSandwichDay A post shared by Scott Walker (@scottwalker) on Nov 3, 2016 at 9:57am PDT

As Samantha Bee points out, Walker has a fairly bland and horrible relationship with food that extends well past the processed meats. As she puts it, Walker “consumes enough garbage to kill a junkyard rat,” including fast food, gray grilled meats, various deep fried creations, and even circus peanuts. He even proves he’s a bit boring with his choice of ice cream at the Cold Stone Creamery.

Mmmmm! A post shared by Scott Walker (@scottwalker) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

Now, this is America, where a person can choose what they want to put in their body as long as it is somewhat legal. Walker is allowed to eat poorly if he wants and some of his choices aren’t too far off the reservation. That chili looks alright. The problem seems to be how Walker seems obsessed with documenting these food choices while also making it harder for poor people in his state to get food. He pushes work requirements for parents on assistance and is also a supporter of drug testing welfare recipients. Meanwhile, he’s also setting aside $6 million for a cream puff pavilion in the state budget.

It’s all very odd, but worth it to see Scott Walker attempt to eat a steak sub while two men stand behind him with signs reading, “Scott Walker sniffs his own poop.” It’s a beautiful time to be alive.

