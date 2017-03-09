Emma Watson Responds To That Picture

Samuel L. Jackson Puts In Overtime To Relive His Most Famous Film Roles With James Corden

#Samuel L. Jackson
Managing Editor, Trending
03.09.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Samuel L. Jackson has been in a lot of movies over the years. He got his big break fairly late compared to some other stars, but Jackson has made up for it plenty of times since that point and usually provides a quality performance. For a refresh, this segment from The Late Late Show really captures just how much cool stuff Jackson has been involved with over the years.

Just when you think they’re about to run out of roles, it just keeps going. Corden and Jackson start with Pulp Fiction, move to Jackie Brown, and then end up in Jurassic Park at one point. Bit parts, leading roles, and even short cameos get some time here, including his memorable appearance in Coming To America where he’s beaten with a mop and his many appearances as Nick Fury in practically every Marvel movie. Even his appearances as Stacks from Goodfellas is included — sans the massive amount of blood left after Joe Pesci shoots him in the head.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Samuel L. Jackson
TAGSDJANGO UNCHAINEDdo the right thingPULP FICTIONSamuel L. JacksonTHE INCREDIBLESTHE LATE LATE SHOW
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP