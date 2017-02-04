The Most WTF Moments From 'American Horror Story'

Sarah Paulson Is Following Her Awards-Studded Year With A Juicy Role In A Serial Killer Series

Trending Writer
02.03.17

FX

Sarah Paulson just had an incredible year professionally, winning basically every award she could for her stellar performance in American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ Simpson. She even managed to offer Marcia Clark some red carpet redemption along the way, all while filming a few projects for her constant collaborator Ryan Murphy. Now, in her time off from practicing her Salt-N-Pepa raps, Paulson is moving on to her next big leading role — and the biggest shocker is that this show isn’t coming from Ryan Murphy’s pen or brain.

Paulson’s next gig has officially been announced as Amazon’s new serial killer series Lost Girls. According to Variety, the show is based on,

Robert Kolker’s 2013 nonfiction book about a mother searching for her missing daughter in Long Island and discovering the murdered bodies of four girls in 2010. Kolker’s book, published in 2014, details the world of online escorts and the search for a serial killer who is still at large.

While Paulson’s role hasn’t been officially confirmed, it would make equal sense for her to be the grieving mother just as much as it would for her to take on the role of someone involved in the seedier side of the story. Lost Girls does not currently have a premiere date, but if it’s more than a year from now Paulson’s 2018 will be amazing what with this leading role and her part in Ocean’s 8. She’s unstoppable!

(via Variety)

TAGSAMAZONLost GirlsSARAH PAULSONSERIAL KILLERS
Author Profile Picture
Whitney is a writer based in Brooklyn who doesn't let people forget she's a Boston sports fan or pass on the chance to debate pop culture, ever.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP