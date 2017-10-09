Sarah Silverman Decides To Sing The ‘I Love You, America’ Song Instead In Her New Show’s First Trailer

On the eve of the debut of stand-up comedian Sarah Silverman’s new Hulu series, I Love You, America, we’re still not entirely sure what it’s going to look like. When one of Netflix’s largest streaming rival announced what sounded like yet another politically-themed late night show, they admitted Silverman would “discuss the current political” and “emotional landscape of the country.” Throw in a mix of studio and in-the-field segments and you have what sounds like another Full Frontal or The Daily Show. Yet I Love You, America seems different, especially since its first trailer is basically a music video.

For starters, the same release indicated Silverman was “looking to connect with people who may not agree with her personal opinions through honesty, humor, genuine interest in others.” What’s more, Hulu indicated the comic “feels it’s crucial, now more than ever, to connect with un-like-minded people.” And then there’s the music video, which Hulu’s YouTube account dubs “I Love You, America: The Song (Official).” “I love you, America / from sea to shining sea / from the East coast to the West / and whatever’s in between,” Silverman belts out during the opening seconds. Cue more lyrics, a few dance numbers, and frequent mid-song breaks and eureka! You’ve got a very different trailer for the latest weekly current events series.

I Love You, America premiers Thursday, October 12th only on Hulu.

