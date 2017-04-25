Do These Statements Make Trump A Hypocrite?

Scott Baio Thinks The Outrage Over His Erin Moran Remarks Are Because He’s A Trump Supporter

04.24.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

The death of Happy Days star Erin Moran has led to an outpouring of heartfelt remembrances from her fans and co-stars across the world. But now, as Moran’s reported cause of death becomes public as complications of stage 4 cancer, it’s her old TV boyfriend/husband and embattled right-wing Hollywood mouthpiece Scott Baio that’s stealing headlines due to his perceived extreme insensitivity.

The whole situation is messy, and it’s one of those times when Scott Baiao probably could’ve just tweeted out “thoughts and prayers” and moved on until he had something more meaningful to say. Instead, he jumped the gun, and even if Moran’s past led to her falling ill, it doesn’t mean you have to be so harsh about it. Not now. “Too soon” comes to mind.

Going down the Mr. Baio timeline to give him the benefit of the doubt here. He offered his condolences, then seemed to go down a dark, confusing path that has led to this seemingly irrevocable mess. It was the headline stating “For Me, You Do Drugs or Drink You’re Gonna Die” that has set off the outrage of the internet, but Baio defends his remark by repeating the fact that he said “if” before discussing Moran. Still — even when you put “if” in the headline, it still can be perceived as pretty cold and callous 48 hours removed from the death of someone people loved.

Let’s take a look: “For Me, If You Do Drugs or Drink You’re Gonna Die.” Or: “For Me, You Do Drugs or Drink You’re Gonna Die.” It still seems like a cold response either way.

But, Baio’s Conjunction Defense wasn’t the only shield he put up on Twitter. He believes people are coming at him mostly because he’s a Trump supporter. He might not be wrong if you look at some of the responses (with Scott Baio explaining the whole situation after the outrage):

