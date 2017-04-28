Spring Cleaning Segment On Fox Prompts All The Facepalms

As you may have noticed, Fox News isn’t exactly in the best place optics-wise at the moment. The cable news network has been navigating a sexual harassment scandal that’s seen both Roger Ailes and Fox News figurehead Bill O’Reilly hitting the bricks under a glaring media spotlight. The call for a culture change had found network personality (and world’s biggest Dave Chappelle fan) Sean Hannity aggressively defending his employer and suggesting we’re seeing the potential end of the outlet as we know it.

Thursday afternoon saw the Trump-friendly Fox News star firing off of tweets in response to New York Magazine National Affairs editor Gabriel Sherman’s story on the potential exit of Fox News Channel co-president Bill Shine. Hannity says he’s praying Shine doesn’t leave Fox News.

“Gabe i pray this is NOT true because if it is, that’s the total end of the FNC as we know it,” declared Hannity on Twitter.

The conservative political commentator also insists that the ouster is being orchestrated from the inside.

“Somebody HIGH UP AND INSIDE FNC is trying to get an innocent person fired” wrote Hannity. “And Gabe I KNOW WHO it is.”

CNN Money asked who this person was, but Sean Hannity declined to provide an answer. A shake-up with Fox News is something that would definitely impact Hannity, of course. He’s been with Fox News since its 1996 infancy and has been a longtime staple dating way back to his Hannity & Colmes days. If the culture shifts at Fox, Hannity’s life might be a tad different.

