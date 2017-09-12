NBC/Broadway Video

Former White House Press Secretary and readily available speaker for hire Sean Spicer wouldn’t mind a little recognition for being the best thing on SNL last year not named David Pumpkins. In fact, he wouldn’t mind sharing some of his portrayer’s award show glory.

Spicer was caught leaving D.C.’s Amtrak station and was asked how he felt about Melissa McCarthy’s Emmy win for her turn as SNL host this season. A somewhat frazzled (as folks mid-travel tend to be) Spicer responded to the Blast videographer’s suggestion that he deserves some credit on the win with what sounded like an attempt at a diplomatic answer.

“I think we should share,” said the mouthpiece forever known as Spicey.

Maybe Spicer’s thawed to the impression? In July, Spicer labelled McCarthy’s now Emmy-certified performance as crossing the line at points.

“I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line,” he told Sean Hannity. “There are times when it goes from funny to mean, and there’s a difference when that happens. You have to have thick skin if you’re going to do this.”

With a steady stream of Trump administration departures being the norm, who knows what lucky White House figure could be associated with an SNL Emmy win next. They might want to put that in the sales pitch.

(Via The Blast & Time)