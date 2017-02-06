Trump Press Secretary Is Obsessed With Dippin' Dots

Sean Spicer Reacts To Melissa McCarthy’s Impression Of Him On ‘SNL’

#SNL #Super Bowl LI
02.06.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments
melissa-mccarthy-as-sean-spicer_snl

SNL

Pictured: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Yep. Definitely Sean Spicer.

If you missed it somehow, Melissa McCarthy did a damn hilarious impersonation on Saturday Night Live of White House Press Secretary, Dippin’ Dots™ nemesis, potentially unironic retweeter of Onion articles, and huffy gaslighter Sean Spicer. And Spicer is now definitely aware of Melissa McCarthy’s impersonation of him. Uh oh. Everybody try to look busy. Sean Spicer out here throwing podiums.

melissa-mccarthy-as-sean-spicer-podium-fight_snl

SNL

TOPICS#SNL#Super Bowl LI
TAGSdonald trumpmelissa mccarthySean SpicerSNLSuper Bowl LI

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 7 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP