Sean Spicer Reacts To Melissa McCarthy’s Impression Of Him On ‘SNL’

Pictured: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Yep. Definitely Sean Spicer.
If you missed it somehow, Melissa McCarthy did a damn hilarious impersonation on Saturday Night Live of White House Press Secretary, Dippin’ Dots™ nemesis, potentially unironic retweeter of Onion articles, and huffy gaslighter Sean Spicer. And Spicer is now definitely aware of Melissa McCarthy’s impersonation of him. Uh oh. Everybody try to look busy. Sean Spicer out here throwing podiums.
Man, how embarrassing for him to react to a question he was asked.
Who said it was embarrassing?
Nobody said it was embarrassing…