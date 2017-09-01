Getty Image

When NBC’s comedy-centric digital platform Seeso officially announced its forthcoming cancellation in August, Shrink executive producer Chuck Martin offered a concise — albeit completely appropriate — response on Twitter. “First time I’ve done a series and the network was cancelled,” the Bee Movie and Arrested Development writer quipped. Sure enough, the many original titles Seeso produced and distributed since its January 2016 launch — including a wonderful grouping of stand-up comedians, popular podcasts-turned-television shows, and critically acclaimed dramedies — have been forced to look for new homes.

Not everyone who once called Seeso home was immediately kicked to the curb. HarmonQuest, My Brother, My Brother and Me, Hidden America with Jonah Ray and The Cyanide and Happiness Show were picked up by the streaming platform VRV. Yet Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, the HGTV reality show parody created by Kulap Vilaysack and executive produced by Scott Aukerman, was left hanging. So too was Take My Wife, the brainchild of comedians (and married couple) Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher. Along with Martin’s Shrink, these three shows — as well as Paul Reiser’s fictionalized The Tonight Show drama, There’s… Johnny!, whose August 24th premiere date has been axed — were seemingly left to their own devices.

Quite literally: Bajillion star Paul F. Tompkins triggered a cavalcade of tweets encouraging fans of Seeso’s now-homeless programs to help them find new ones. “Do you have a TV network? Here’s a couple shows you should buy,” he said of Bajillion and Take My Wife. “Each has a new, unseen season ready to go!” Bajillion‘s showrunner Vilaysack later confirmed Tompkins’ claim, tweeting “there is an orphan, unaired & completed 4th season of BAJILLION. Let’s find it a home.” Esposito did the same for Take My Wife, which she celebrated with a massive list of what the show was “able to pull off” in “two seasons.” In other words, these two series without a network possessed completed new seasons — and nowhere to screen them.

The #Buyjillion campaign continues three weeks on, and as Vilaysack, Aukerman, Esposito and Butcher tell Uproxx, they are confident they will eventually find a distributor. Even so, in the increasingly crowded era of Peak TV, everyone is still trying to process the unique situation of having your network get canceled. “I feel like we could keep going, much like Reno 911! We could keep going with seasons five, six and seven,” says Vilaysack. “We could set this in different cities. I think the possibilities are endless for how we could play with these characters.” Aukerman agrees, noting that Bajillion‘s format “is something where storylines can keep coming in and out, and characters can keep coming in and out.” Because of this, he adds, “it could go on forever.” If it lands somewhere, of course.