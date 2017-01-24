Women's March Shares In Important American Legacy

Seth Meyers Skillfully Filets Donald Trump Over The Whole 'Alternative Facts' Nonsense

Author Profile Picture
Trending Writer
01.23.17

Much has been made of the claim by Kellyanne Conway that she, Donald Trump and newly minted White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer aren’t lying to the American people, they’re simply telling “alternative facts.” The internet spoofed that excuse last week, as did many others in the world of sports and entertainment, and now it’s Seth Meyers’ turn to take on the latest crazy excuses from Trump and the team surrounding him.

In the latest “A Closer Look,” Seth doesn’t hesitate to pick apart the insanity of the “alternative facts” reasoning. In the segment, Meyers talks about the Trump administration openly lying to the entire nation during their very first day on the job. They couldn’t even wait for the weekend to be over to start with the propaganda!

